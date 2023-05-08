Community worries after shootings in Ellenton

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Last July a man was shot in the parking lot of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. On Sunday, the same parking lot experienced another shooting at 4:40 p.m. that placed the mall on lockdown. Public Information Officer for Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Randy Warren, explained it was frightening for people.

“Anyone that heard those shots and you don’t know what’s going on. Especially on the heels of hearing about a shooting in a similar mall just the day before in another state, it’s very scary. What we want to try and get across to people is.. this is not how you settle disputes,” said Warren.

According to MCSO, the shooting happened after an argument and deputies believe the people involved knew each other. An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old are charged with shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle and driving away.

Warren explained MCSO does not believe the mall is a hot spot for this type of activity. He explained it’s all too common for teens to resort to guns to settle disputes, not just in Manatee County.

“They are committing crimes with violence and they think that if they have a dispute they can settle it by pulling out guns and shooting. Why we’ve had two incidents there in about nine ten months, we really don’t know if it’s just because they see each other, they’re out, and then that’s what leads to them wanting to settle the dispute right there,” said Warren.

The manager of Clothes Mentor, just across the street from the outlets, told ABC 7 the number of shootings is worrisome. She explained that before moving in three years ago, she thought it was a safe area. A few doors down at Ellenton Florist, the store owner also said the same thing.

Tom Slaybaugh has lived behind the outlets for 40 years and said it’s safe but incidents like this aren’t uncommon. He explained kids go there and hang out doing things they shouldn’t be doing. Slaybaugh also said the area is notorious for gangs hanging out.

“They come around, they hang out. They do their graffiti and stuff like that and you know they just fade out. Like every three-four years, they get new groups of them in and they just go away,” said Slaybaugh.

Warren said additional charges could be added to the teens as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.