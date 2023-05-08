City of North Port seeking input on Warm Mineral Springs

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is seeking public feedback as they continue to asses the potential public-private partnership for the development of Warm Mineral Springs Park.

The park recently reopened after being closed to allow crews to repair damage from Hurricane Ian.

The City has been exploring the possibility of the public-private partnership for a while with hopes that the relationship would enhance and protect the springs and the existing historical buildings without burdening City taxpayers. In addition, it will be imperative to ensure residents maintain easy and affordable access to the park.

Public feedback for this process is important to the negotiations team, as it will help staff determine priorities that should be considered while exploring this opportunity.

“Whether you are a frequent patron at the springs or a North Porter who’s never visited, we want all 82,000 of our residents to have a chance to weigh in on what should be done at Warm Mineral Springs Park and the 61 acres of City-owned property that surrounds it,” said City Manager Jerome Fletcher.

Public survey process

Conducting this survey and analyzing the results on behalf of the City of North Port is ETC Institute, a national leading market research firm that specializes in the design and administration of market research for governmental organizations. In addition to the online survey open to the general public, ETC Institute is surveying a randomly selected sample of residents who are being contacted by mail and will be representative of our City’s population. ETC will then compile the data, analyze it, provide a written report of the general public and statistically valid findings, and ensure the City understands the community’s needs and desires.

To learn more about the potential P3 and submit your feedback via an independent survey, click here,

