Charlotte County man accused of trying to lure children into vehicle

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested after deputies say he tried to lure two children into his vehicle with promises of video games and candy.

The incident occurred Friday as two children walked home from school in the area of Sunnybrook Road and Broadpoint Drive when a black pickup truck approached them. They noted that there were two occupants inside the truck and they were offered video games and treats if they got into the truck.

The children ran away and told their parents, who contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to track down a black GMC Sierra that matched the description given to them by the two children. When deputies knocked at the door, Joseph Cirner answered. The owner of the truck also came out and spoke with detectives and denied the charges. However, the children were able to identify Cirner as the individual in the truck that had tried to lure th em.

Deputies observed a black GMC Sierra pickup truck matching the description provided by the children parked at a residence on Marine Terr. Deputies knocked at the door and were greeted by a man who they identified as Joseph P. Cirner (10/20/2003). When asked where the owner of the vehicle, Leighton L. Daigle (1/15/2002), was, Cirner was uncooperative at first until finally stating that Daigle was in the shower. Daigle eventually came outside to meet with the deputies.

Joseph Patrick Cirner was placed under arrest and faces two charges of Luring a Child Under 12 by Person 18 or Older. He is currently out on bond in the amount of $10,000.

