Temple Emanu-El 16th annual Mitzvah Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dozens of acts of community service took place at Temple Emanu-El on Sunday, May 7 for their annual Mitzvah Day.

More than a hundred volunteers worked to provide comfort bags for the homeless and people undergoing chemotherapy.

They wrapped school supplies, created blankets for those in need, made friendship bracelets for foster children, wrapped donations of school supplies for under-served children and much more.

Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman explained the significance of the day of service.

“Part of what our task is, our sacred mission as Jews, is to ‘tikkun-olam’, to bring repair to the brokenness that is in our world,” said Rabbi Elaine. “We at Temple Emanu-El are blessed with a tremendous social action committee, a tremendous social justice committee, we try to engage in this work all of the time, and today we come together to make as big of an impact as we can and we have a really, really wonderful time doing it. "

This was the 16th annual Mitzvah Day hosted by Temple Emanu-El.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.