Syesha Celebration Day celebrates Sarasota’s American Idol star

Syesha Mercado grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School.
Syesha Mercado grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Syesha Mercado, Sarasota’s own American Idol star, Broadway performer and more was celebrated at Syesha Celebration Day on Saturday, May 6 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Sarasota.

Mercado reached national prominence as the third-place finalist on the seventh season of American Idol.

“It’s beautiful to see her back in the community because its’ important for our youth to understand that they have to stay grounding, this is the beginning and God always takes you back to the beginning so that you can understand where your roots lie or where it started from,” said Shavonda Griffin, organizer for Syesha Celebration Day.

These days she’s enjoying her time in Sarasota where she enjoys singing to local children.

