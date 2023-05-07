Shooting at Ellenton Mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:40 PM in the east parking lot of Ellenton Premium Outlets between unknown individuals in two vehicles Sunday, May 7.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone at the mall and businesses are resuming normal operations, according to MCSO.

Deputies are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.

This is not an active shooter situation and there is no threat to customers at the mall.

