Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Shooting at Ellenton Mall

The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.
The shooting occurred at Ellenton Premium Outlets.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred at around 4:40 PM in the east parking lot of Ellenton Premium Outlets between unknown individuals in two vehicles Sunday, May 7.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone at the mall and businesses are resuming normal operations, according to MCSO.

Deputies are looking for the suspects who fled the scene.

This is not an active shooter situation and there is no threat to customers at the mall.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota Outdoor Air Quality Advisory
The racehorse formerly known as 'Rupp' has quite a legacy
Descendant of Secretariat has new life in Sarasota
Rain chances
Getting warmer with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

Latest News

Syesha Mercado grew up in Sarasota and attended Booker High School.
Syesha Celebration Day celebrates Sarasota’s American Idol star
The event took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.
Repticon held in Bradenton for reptile fans
The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through...
Sarasota holds Annual Spring Craft Fair
Sunny
Hot Sunday and a hot week ahead!