Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota holds Annual Spring Craft Fair

The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through...
The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7.(Michaela Redmond)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through Sunday, May 7. It brought out hundreds of Suncoast residents to see everything from paintings and photography to pottery and jewelry.

A research study conducted by the University of Vienna during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic stated that viewing art online became more common. The study stated that there are decades of research on the positive effects of viewing art for a person’s wellbeing. According to the study, they found even brief viewings had significant effects in lowering negative moods, anxiety and loneliness.

Rasa Saldaitis is a painter from St. Petersburg who showed off her work at the craft fair. She said that art is more than something to hang on walls.

“It’s like medicine, like healthy food, like healthy relationships and art is a necessity for humankind,” Saldaitis shared.

One Suncoast resident visiting the fair, Kim Reiter, is a regular customer of Saldaitis. She explained why she feels that art is powerful, especially Saldaitis’.

“Happy! They make me absolutely happy. All of her work does. It has so much beautiful color in it, and it really does enrich my life,” said Reiter.

Mike Luciano and his wife own Zsuzsanna Conservation Photography they also had a booth at the fair. Luciano explained even though the effects may be the same, online viewing will never compare to in-person.

“People want more of an interactive experience. I mean we’re not too far from Disney World, and people want to be immersed in what they are doing. They don’t just only want to see it online. If you only had Disney world online it wouldn’t be the same, it’s just, you got to be there, you got to touch it, you got to experience it,” explained Luciano.

The study stated the next step should be looking at the application of art in hospitals or even waiting rooms.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota Outdoor Air Quality Advisory
The racehorse formerly known as 'Rupp' has quite a legacy
Descendant of Secretariat has new life in Sarasota
Rain chances
Getting warmer with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

Latest News

chalk
Chalkboard Champions: Meg Curulla
Egmont Key
Discovering Egmont Key, Part One
egmont key
Discovering Egmont Key, Part One
The event was held Sunday, April 30 at Jungle Gardens.
Jungle adventures with Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast