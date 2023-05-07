Repticon held in Bradenton for reptile fans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Repticon took place Saturday, May 6 and featured reptiles from around the world, education experiences and vendors selling pets and pet products.

The event that showcased snakes, turtles, lizards, frogs and more took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.

Event manager Lisa Parker introduced a bearded dragon and explained why she hopes people can love these creatures as much as she does.

“A lot of times people are afraid of snakes and things that sliver, but it’s a community and we all love these animals,” said Parker. “Everybody in there has a passion for them, and you can come and get educated about the animal that you would like to own and take home as your new family pet. We see these as like dogs and cats, it’s no different for us, and they’re just a part of the family, we all love them.”

Boy scouts, service members and teachers received free admission to the event.

