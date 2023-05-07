Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Repticon held in Bradenton for reptile fans

The event took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.
The event took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.(Robin Steel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Repticon took place Saturday, May 6 and featured reptiles from around the world, education experiences and vendors selling pets and pet products.

The event that showcased snakes, turtles, lizards, frogs and more took place at the Bradenton Convention Center.

Event manager Lisa Parker introduced a bearded dragon and explained why she hopes people can love these creatures as much as she does.

“A lot of times people are afraid of snakes and things that sliver, but it’s a community and we all love these animals,” said Parker. “Everybody in there has a passion for them, and you can come and get educated about the animal that you would like to own and take home as your new family pet. We see these as like dogs and cats, it’s no different for us, and they’re just a part of the family, we all love them.”

Boy scouts, service members and teachers received free admission to the event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Deadly crash in Manatee County
2 arrested in connection with North Port Armed Robbery
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota Outdoor Air Quality Advisory
The racehorse formerly known as 'Rupp' has quite a legacy
Descendant of Secretariat has new life in Sarasota
Rain chances
Getting warmer with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm

Latest News

The 3rd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair kicked off on Saturday, May 6 through...
Sarasota holds Annual Spring Craft Fair
chalk
Chalkboard Champions: Meg Curulla
Egmont Key
Discovering Egmont Key, Part One
egmont key
Discovering Egmont Key, Part One