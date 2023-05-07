Advertise With Us
Hot Sunday and a hot week ahead!

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - To paraphrase an old song by Foreigner, we’re going to be “Hot Blooded”, check it and see. Temperatures get higher starting Sunday and continue for most of the week. On days when a sea breeze out of the west kicks in our highs can be by 2 PM. By Thursday we’re pushing 90° for high temps. Humidity will also go up with dew points climbing near 70°. And our thunderstorm chances go up from Thursday onward.

Red tide is still present along our beaches but in low concentrations. For now, there is very little respiratory irritation being reported at most beaches.

