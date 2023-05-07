A Breezy Warm Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Conditions on Sunday will be warm and breezy with winds between 10 and 20 mph. Expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60′s. A high pressure ridge will dominate the week giving Suncoasters fair weather and little opportunity for rain. Sunday and Monday will feel a little humid, but as atmospheric moisture increases mid-week, the humidity and feels-like temperature will rise. This work week will feel more like summer than Spring.

Beachgoers, boaters and those wanting to plant spring flowers or clean up the yard should grab the spf 50 sunsceen for Sunday. The ultra violet index will peak around 2 p.m. at level 11, which is considered extreme. Wearing a hat outside is also advised. For boaters, the wind will be a little gusty on the water, but seas will stay around two feet with a moderate chop. The latest red tide report shows low to very low concentrations along the Suncoast beaches.

