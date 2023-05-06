Deadly crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed a deadly crash on the State Road 70 exit of Interstate 75. They say the crash took place Friday at around 8:00 P.M.

The driver, a 35 year old Bradenton local, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and overturned into a drainage retention pond. FHP confirmed that he died at the scene.

Aspects of the crash are still under investigation.

