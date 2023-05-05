Suspect in shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred May 1 in Sarasota County.

Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle being chased by a male subject armed with a handgun. In the vehicle was a woman and her child who were fleeing from a residence as the male suspect approached them on foot.

The victim told deputies that the man fired three shots at the vehicle as it left the area. The driver identified the suspect as Jonte D. Curry-Chapman. According to the victim, she recognized the suspect and reported he had been known to carry a handgun. The victim was unsure of where Curry-Chapman was currently living.

Investigators and witnesses corroborated the incident and found video surveillance footage of the suspect running toward the car. Multiple gunshots can be heard as the car drives away. One bullet was later recovered inside the victim’s rear passenger door.

U.S. Marshals got involved and tracked Curry-Chapman down in Arcadia. He’s charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

