Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Suspect in shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

Jonte D. Curry-Chapman
Jonte D. Curry-Chapman(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred May 1 in Sarasota County.

Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle being chased by a male subject armed with a handgun. In the vehicle was a woman and her child who were fleeing from a residence as the male suspect approached them on foot.

The victim told deputies that the man fired three shots at the vehicle as it left the area. The driver identified the suspect as Jonte D. Curry-Chapman. According to the victim, she recognized the suspect and reported he had been known to carry a handgun. The victim was unsure of where Curry-Chapman was currently living.

Investigators and witnesses corroborated the incident and found video surveillance footage of the suspect running toward the car. Multiple gunshots can be heard as the car drives away. One bullet was later recovered inside the victim’s rear passenger door.

U.S. Marshals got involved and tracked Curry-Chapman down in Arcadia. He’s charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Hannah Serfass.
Family of teen equestrian hoping to establish memorial in her honor

Latest News

David Chang enters court.
Attorney for alleged hit-and-run driver requests evidentiary hearing
MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case
MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case
Hannah Serfass.
Memorial to be held in honor of teen equestrian
Dorian Brooks' booking photo
Murder suspect refuses hearing, will face charges in Manatee County