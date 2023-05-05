Some late day storms possible this weekend

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been nice the past couple of days with lots of sunshine and low humidity. That is about to change this weekend as winds will turn more toward the east and southeast during the morning and early afternoon. There will be a sea breeze developing during the early afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday which will bring a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms popping up mainly inland areas during the late afternoon and evening.

For Friday look for mostly sunny skies in the morning and temperatures in the mid 60s near the coast and low 60s well inland. We will see highs warming into the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees east of I-75 by the mid afternoon.

On Saturday we will see nice weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s for most and a few 90 plus degrees well inland. The humidity will be on the increase a bit which will make it feel warmer especially during the mid afternoon through 6 p.m. The rain chance for a couple of inland storms is at 20%.

Sunday an old washed out frontal boundary will be near by and this will kick off a few more of those afternoon storms. Most of those will be inland but one or two could work their way back toward the beaches during the late evening hours. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s near the coast and low 90s well inland.

Looking more like summer for inland areas this weekend (WWSB)

Monday through Thursday expect to see mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a late day storm every day and those will be mostly inland.

