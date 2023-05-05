Advertise With Us
Second arrest made in Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A second arrest has been made in connection with an online Facebook marketplace transaction turned robbery in North Port.

North Port Police have arrested 28-year-old Jalexus Shrell Jenkins with the same crimes as 21-year-old Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee.

y. Lee met up with an individual over the weekend under the guise of purchasing a vehicle that was posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say that when the victims arrived, Lee held them up at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and credit cards. Officers say she attempted to use the credit cards later.

After a thorough investigation, Lee was arrested in Sarasota Tuesday night, thanks to help from the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say Jenkins acted as the getaway driver. Both are from Sarasota.

“This case is the culmination of hard work by our detectives and staff. We are thankful these individuals are being held accountable. Do not come to North Port thinking you will rip off our community. We will find you,” says North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

North Port Police are urging everyone to be cautious about conducting transaction will strangers.

They suggest conducting these types of transactions in well-lit, video-monitored locations. In addition, NPPD has an e-commerce area in front of the Police Department for a safer transaction location.

