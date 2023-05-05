Sarasota Outdoor Air Quality Advisory

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has issued an air advisory for elevated ozone levels and/or the potential for elevated ozone levels that fall within the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category.

The elevated levels were detected Friday, May 5, at the 17th Street Paw Park.

Meteorological conditions (abundant sunshine, high temperatures and low relative humidity) resulted in the formation of ozone concentrations corresponding to a slightly higher index than the typical “good” range. Given these factors, staff found that air levels had the potential to approach unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Individuals with respiratory ailments may experience health effects during this air advisory and may want to limit their outdoor activities. The general public is not likely to be affected. Any person with health-related questions should contact their personal healthcare provider.

This air advisory is in effect until dusk Friday, May 5.

