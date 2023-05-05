Sarasota County invites residents to learn more about fire assessment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Services is holding hearings and meetings on fire assessment, methodology, process, and rates, which it is in the process of updating. Those meetings are free and open to the public.

The department is working on its 2024 budget, which includes recommendations for a number of public safety enhancements including improvements to fire stations, staffing, equipment, and maintaining reserves for disasters.

Emergency Services is factoring in additional staffing, construction and renovation of fire stations, Regional Training Academy, advancements in technology and a thorough review of service delivery.

The 2024 assessment includes a recommended 15% increase. This equates to less than:

$2.42 monthly ($0.08 per day) increase for the average 2,500 sq. ft. home.

$2.50 monthly ($0.08 per day) increase for the average 1,600 sq. ft. multi-family home.

$24.50 per month (less than $0.82 per day) for the average 10,000 sq. ft. commercial business.

The department is not recommending any increases in the EMS ad valorem that provides for the emergency medical services provided by the county.

Residents may attend any or all of the following public meetings to learn more about the changes to fire assessment rates, the methodology used, and provide comments or ask questions. Meetings are open to the public and planned to last one hour, beginning at 6 p.m., on the following dates:

May 9, Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota.

May 16, Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota.

May 18, William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.

Fire assessments are the primary funding mechanism for the provision of fire protection services in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota. Fire assessment fees are based on square footage of a building and charges are imposed against real property.

On May 9, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners will consider a request to authorize advertisement of a public hearing on May 24. The public hearing will consider adoption of an updated methodology and rates for the 2024 budget year. Sarasota County Commissioners will vote on the final fire assessment rates for fiscal year 2024 on Sept. 11, 2023.

