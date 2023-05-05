Advertise With Us
Murder suspect refuses hearing, will face charges in Manatee County

Dorian Brooks' booking photo
Dorian Brooks' booking photo(Sarasota Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian Brooks was taken into custody on a murder warrant following a nearly 10-hour standoff at Bayou Oaks apartments in Sarasota.

Court officials tell ABC7 that Brooks refused a hearing in Sarasota County Court. His warrants, including one for second-degree murder in connection with a January 2023 homicide in Bradenton, are out of Manatee County.

The aforementioned homicide happened during an alleged robbery at a home in the 100-block of 10th Avenue West. During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31.

Brooks was found in the attic of an apartment that belonged to a friend, officials say. He was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and refused his first hearing.

The court left Brooks’ bond at $0 and has given Manatee County three business days to pick him up to face charges there.

