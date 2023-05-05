Murder suspect refuses hearing, will face charges in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dorian Brooks was taken into custody on a murder warrant following a nearly 10-hour standoff at Bayou Oaks apartments in Sarasota.
Court officials tell ABC7 that Brooks refused a hearing in Sarasota County Court. His warrants, including one for second-degree murder in connection with a January 2023 homicide in Bradenton, are out of Manatee County.
The aforementioned homicide happened during an alleged robbery at a home in the 100-block of 10th Avenue West. During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31.
Brooks was found in the attic of an apartment that belonged to a friend, officials say. He was taken to the Sarasota County Jail and refused his first hearing.
The court left Brooks’ bond at $0 and has given Manatee County three business days to pick him up to face charges there.
