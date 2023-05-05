Memorial to be held in honor of teen equestrian

OCALA, Fla. (WWSB) -A memorial service in honor of the 15-year-old equestrian killed in a tragic accident during an event last week has been announced.

Hannah Serfass was competing in an event at Fox Lea Farms. She was about halfway through the course and had just made the # 6 jump. The horse landed the jump successfully and took a few steps towards the next hurdle and for unknown reasons planted its left front hoof which caused the horse to lean down. This caused Serfass to topple forward and off the horse.

The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto Serfass. Fox Lea Farms personnel and others immediately began first aid on the victim until SCFD arrived and took over.

Serfass’ family has released a statement asking for privacy but say they have established a GoFundMe to raise money to plant a tree in her honor with a plaque at the World Equestrian Center.

You can read the announcement below:

Her memorial service will be held on Monday, May 8 at the World Equestrian Center - Ocala in Expo 1. Additional details can be seen here: https://www.beyersfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Hannah-Serfass/

In lieu of sending flowers, the Serfass family requests that all attendees honor Hannah by bringing a blue ribbon with a personalized message on the back. For anyone who would like to get their ribbon message to Ocala, please drop it off at the Fox Lea Farm show office, and we will bring it with us to the service. We also have azure blue arm bands for anyone who would like to wear one in honor of Hannah’s favorite color.

We have a memorial statue on the farm honoring Hannah, and welcome anyone who is interested in bringing flowers or messages to stop by at this time. We will be honoring Hannah’s memory on Sunday morning at Fox Lea Farm and will share additional details soon. #RideForHannah

