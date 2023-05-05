Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case

MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case
MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit say they’re looking for answers on a 2001 Cold Case.

It’s the unsolved homicide of Wajid Coleman.

Law enforcement officers say Coleman left his home around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of 29th Street East in Palmetto on July 23, 2001, and he was never seen alive again.

Approximately one week later, Coleman was found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Magellan Drive.

An autopsy later finding that Coleman died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators say they had few leads at the time of the incident, and the case went cold, despite efforts to find the person(s) responsible for Coleman’s murder.

Detectives are now reviewing evidence and are looking for the public’s help in solving this case more than two decades old.

Anyone with any information about what happened should call the MCSO (941)-747-3011 with an extension number of 2535.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by calling Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or visit this website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Hannah Serfass.
Family of teen equestrian hoping to establish memorial in her honor

Latest News

Hannah Serfass.
Memorial to be held in honor of teen equestrian
Dorian Brooks' booking photo
Murder suspect refuses hearing, will face charges in Manatee County
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Sarasota County invites residents to learn more about fire assessment
Best rain chance will be east of the interstate
Chances for rain are back in the forecast as the weekend warms