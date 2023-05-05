MCSO: LEOs seeking information on 22-year-old cold case

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit say they’re looking for answers on a 2001 Cold Case.

It’s the unsolved homicide of Wajid Coleman.

Law enforcement officers say Coleman left his home around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of 29th Street East in Palmetto on July 23, 2001, and he was never seen alive again.

Approximately one week later, Coleman was found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Magellan Drive.

An autopsy later finding that Coleman died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators say they had few leads at the time of the incident, and the case went cold, despite efforts to find the person(s) responsible for Coleman’s murder.

Detectives are now reviewing evidence and are looking for the public’s help in solving this case more than two decades old.

Anyone with any information about what happened should call the MCSO (941)-747-3011 with an extension number of 2535.

You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 by calling Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or visit this website.

