Humidity and temperatures on the rise

Chance for late day storms inland mainly
Staying dry near the coast
Staying dry near the coast(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure to slip off the east coast of Florida on Saturday which will bring our winds around to the east to southeast. This turn of winds will cause the temperatures and low level moisture to rise which will make it feel warmer this weekend.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with only a 20% chance for a late day storm or two. Highs will range from the mid 80s near the beaches to low 90s east of I-75.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers or possible thunderstorm late in the day. Most of the activity will be developing along the sea breeze as it pushes inland during the afternoon. There is a small chance one or two of the showers could work back toward the coast later in the evening once the sea breeze breaks down. The high on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Only a slight chance for some late day storms
Only a slight chance for some late day storms(WWSB)

Monday through Wednesday look for more of the same with mostly sunny skies and only a very small chance for a few late day storms to develop along the sea breeze as it pushes inland.

