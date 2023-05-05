Advertise With Us
Englewood community cleanup set for May 20

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood residents, it’s time to clean up your community!!

Sarasota County is urging residents to clean out the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk, and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Englewood area from 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, May 20.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

  • Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood.
  • Elks Lodge 2378, 401 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Rear parking lot, enter ONLY from N. Broadway Road.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, auto parts, aerosol cans, electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25 X 16, limited to four tires per household, will be accepted only at the Buchan Airport location.

Hazardous materials may also be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, or the Citizens’ Convenience Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays, located at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.

