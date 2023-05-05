Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Chances for rain are back in the forecast as the weekend warms

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The lower humidity air and northerly breezes of yesterday will be a thing of the past today, at least for the most part. The afternoon humidity will still be low, but higher than yesterday as winds begin to shift to the east.

It will take about a day for the Atlantic moisture to move into the Suncoast, riding on an east-to-southeast wind. However, today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday, with afternoon highs approaching 90, even close to the coast. You will also notice a few more clouds.

Rain however should hold off until Sunday, with the possible exception of a very brief and isolated sprinkle or shower miles east of the interstate. The likelihood for a few thunderstorms and heavier showers will begin to increase over the weekend, when upper level energy will swing across the state. Here again, the inland locations will be more likely to see the rains.

The rain chances for everyone, costal and inland, will rise by Tuesday or Wednesday next week when a cold front arrives. We may see a momentary dip in temperatures for a day, but significant cooling should not be expected. Cold fronts are starting to lose a bit of their punch by this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Hannah Serfass.
Family of teen equestrian hoping to establish memorial in her honor

Latest News

1130 intvw
Barricade situation at Sarasota apartment complex - 11:30pm Report
moyer 11
Standoff situation - 11pm Interview
barricade
Barricade situation at Sarasota apartment complex - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 3, 2023