Chances for rain are back in the forecast as the weekend warms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The lower humidity air and northerly breezes of yesterday will be a thing of the past today, at least for the most part. The afternoon humidity will still be low, but higher than yesterday as winds begin to shift to the east.

It will take about a day for the Atlantic moisture to move into the Suncoast, riding on an east-to-southeast wind. However, today will be noticeably warmer than yesterday, with afternoon highs approaching 90, even close to the coast. You will also notice a few more clouds.

Rain however should hold off until Sunday, with the possible exception of a very brief and isolated sprinkle or shower miles east of the interstate. The likelihood for a few thunderstorms and heavier showers will begin to increase over the weekend, when upper level energy will swing across the state. Here again, the inland locations will be more likely to see the rains.

The rain chances for everyone, costal and inland, will rise by Tuesday or Wednesday next week when a cold front arrives. We may see a momentary dip in temperatures for a day, but significant cooling should not be expected. Cold fronts are starting to lose a bit of their punch by this time of year.

