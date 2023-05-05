Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Airline passenger stopped with 22 snakes in checked baggage, officials say

Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.
Custom agents in India discovered 22 snakes in an airline passenger's baggage.(Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, India)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India (Gray News) - Officials in India say customs agents made an interesting find when checking an airline passenger’s luggage last week.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs in India shared videos of agents finding 22 snakes in a woman’s checked baggage.

Chennai Customs reportedly intercepted the female passenger when examining her items.

The woman was arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the snakes were of various species and sizes, according to officials.

Authorities said they seized the snakes as well as a chameleon that was found in the baggage per the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Officials said the wildlife act is for the protection of various species, such as the snakes found, and plants.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Sarasota County to hold virtual workshop on Sarasota Square Mall changes
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Hannah Serfass.
Family of teen equestrian hoping to establish memorial in her honor

Latest News

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Englewood community cleanup set for May 20
This image taken from Prince George's County Police Department twitter page shows a person with...
Maryland police: Attackers tried to shoot boy on school bus
Fort Hamer Road Open
Manatee County road projects, land developments coming to the Suncoast
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition