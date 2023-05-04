Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Oscar Solis Jr is accused of killing Randall Cooke, who was delivering his Uber Eats order
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Slightly drier air will move in
Cold front to work its way through the Suncoast today

Latest News

One worker is missing and four were injured after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing...
AERIALS: Worker missing after explosion at pharmaceutical plant
Pearl mother outraged after daycare worker is accused of assaulting her 3-year-old child
Mother expresses outrage after her 3-year-old’s alleged assault at day care; worker arrested
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
Police and emergency workers gather in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say a shooter...
Atlanta shooting suspect has been charged with murder
The logo of the German car manufacturer BMW is displayed on the headquarters in Munich,...
BMW: Don’t drive older models with Takata air bag inflators