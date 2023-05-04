Advertise With Us
Pleasant May weather in today’s forecast

Dew points in the 50s are low for this time of year
Dew points in the 50s are low for this time of year
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds in today and directs our winds out of the northeast, continuing to push dry air into the Suncoast.

Skies will be sunny and blue without any rain possible.

The cold front that pushed past yesterday did not bring enough cold air to lower our afternoon temperatures, but the dry air will allow for several cooler mornings. Afternoons will remain in the mid-80s. So for several days, the weather will be very pleasant for this time of year.

The dry air and the winds over land will start a slow warming trend that will add a degree or two to the afternoon highs each day. Today will be a little warmer than yesterday and tomorrow a little warmer than today.

Slowly the moisture will return as winds turn more westerly. This will keep the mornings warmer and afternoons higher in humidity by Friday and Saturday. We can’t rule out an isolated shower in inland locations by that point, but most folks will remain dry.

Sunday will be the mostly likely day when some of us will see a shower. A cold front will sink south from the northeast. Temperatures will not lower much and humidity will stay high.

