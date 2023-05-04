Palmetto teacher has been changing lives for 30 years

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Meg Curulla is finishing up her 30th year of teaching. Over the past four years at Palmetto Charter School, she finally found her favorite grade to inspire.

”First grade is the best grade ever. They come in and they are ready. They already know everything. They are ready to learn, and they are super” Meg Curulla told ABC7.

It was no surprise to her colleagues and students that Mrs. Curulla was rewarded for her commitment. When ABC 7 surprised her with her $500 check from Carl Reynolds Law, her husband was also there.

”There were a couple times that I almost let it out accidentally. I’m surprised she had no idea, says Jim Curulla.

Her students will miss her next year when they move onto second grade. Isabella Bustle says, “I like giving her big hugs, because she is the best teacher I have had.”

She wants her class to leave with one final message, “I want them to leave knowing that it’s okay to make mistakes, to have a growth mindset, to not give up and to keep trying. To give 100 percent effort and they will fly.”

