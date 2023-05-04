Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Palmetto teacher has been changing lives for 30 years

Meg Curulla
Meg Curulla(Chalkboard Champion)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Meg Curulla is finishing up her 30th year of teaching. Over the past four years at Palmetto Charter School, she finally found her favorite grade to inspire.

”First grade is the best grade ever. They come in and they are ready. They already know everything. They are ready to learn, and they are super” Meg Curulla told ABC7.

It was no surprise to her colleagues and students that Mrs. Curulla was rewarded for her commitment. When ABC 7 surprised her with her $500 check from Carl Reynolds Law, her husband was also there.

”There were a couple times that I almost let it out accidentally. I’m surprised she had no idea, says Jim Curulla.

Her students will miss her next year when they move onto second grade. Isabella Bustle says, “I like giving her big hugs, because she is the best teacher I have had.”

She wants her class to leave with one final message, “I want them to leave knowing that it’s okay to make mistakes, to have a growth mindset, to not give up and to keep trying. To give 100 percent effort and they will fly.”

Nominate your Chalkboard Champion today!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Oscar Solis Jr is accused of killing Randall Cooke, who was delivering his Uber Eats order
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Slightly drier air will move in
Cold front to work its way through the Suncoast today

Latest News

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with an average number of named storms at 14. Parts of...
The first week of May is Hurricane Preparedness Week
Dorian Brooks' booking photo
Murder suspect in custody after standoff, appearance expected Thursday
Dew points in the 50s are low for this time of year
Pleasant May weather in today’s forecast
Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota