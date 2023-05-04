Advertise With Us
Nice cool comfortable start to your Thursday

Warming up for the weekend
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the passage of a weak cold front on Wednesday we will see temperatures drop below average overnight. Lows will be some 5 degrees below average for this time of year. With high pressure building right over the top of Florida there will be plenty of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s near the beach and mid to upper 80s inland but the humidity will stay low.

F

Some upper 50s possible well inland
riday we will see that high pressure begin to shift to our east which will turn the winds more toward the NE on Friday. As the high slips further to the east of Florida those winds will become more southeasterly over the weekend and that will be the impetus for a much warmer weekend. There will be mostly sunny skies on Friday and highs warming into the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday it will start to feel warmer or more like summer. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s away from the beaches. Near the coast the temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east to southeast at 5-10 mph. This will bring the humidity up a little and make it feel actually warmer than it will be.

Nice comfortable start on Thursday
Sunday through Monday we can expect the heat to continue along with the humidity and only a slight chance for a late day storm or two mainly inland.

Only a slight chance for a few inland storms late in the day beginning on Sunday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First alert weather forecast Wednesday 5/3/2023

