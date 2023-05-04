Advertise With Us
Murder suspect in custody after standoff, no details on first court appearance

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several agencies, working alongside the U.S. Marshals took 24-year-old Dorian Brooks into custody after a nearly ten-hour standoff at a Sarasota apartment complex.

According to official documents, multiple witnesses and family members confirmed that Brooks was hiding inside an apartment in Sarasota located on Old Bradenton Road. Multiple agencies collaborated to negotiate a surrender and around 10:45 p.m.

Neighbors sent footage of the suspect’s capture to ABC7. Authorities say the arrest was without incident.

Brooks was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including a warrant for second-degree murder out of Bradenton.

That shooting was a robbery that occurred at a home in the 100-block of 10th Avenue West. During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31.

Brooks was inside of a friend’s residence for more than 10 hours. He was in the attic when officers were able to apprehend him. There are no injuries involved with this incident, which is still under investigation. He is currently in the Sarasota County Jail. There is no word on when his first appearance will take place. Sarasota Police confirm he will be extradited to Manatee County.

