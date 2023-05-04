Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

The first week of May is Hurricane Preparedness Week

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with an average number of named storms at 14. Parts of...
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with an average number of named storms at 14. Parts of Florida and Puerto Rico are continuing to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.(Source: CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proclaimed the first week of May as Florida Hurricane Preparedness Week in coordination with the National Weather Service Hurricane Preparedness Week.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management is now urging all residents to begin their storm season plans, including family and business emergency plans and creating disaster supply kits ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

On average there are fourteen named tropical storms each year in the Atlantic basin, seven of which strengthen into hurricanes with three becoming a Category 3 or higher. However, FDEM stresses the importance of not focusing on the projected number of storms for the 2023 season as it only takes one storm to produce long-lasting impacts.

National Preparedness Week and Florida Preparedness Week are observed every May to educate families and communities on the importance of disaster mitigation, preparedness and response. More information on National Preparedness Month can be found here.

FDEM Recommended Preparedness Measures:

  • Make a Plan – Every household should have a disaster plan specific to the needs of everyone in their household, including consideration of children, pets, and seniors. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare for more information and to Make a Plan.
  • Have Multiple Ways to Receive Weather Alerts – Every household should have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and follow all directions from local officials. Residents are encouraged to have a battery-operated or hand-crank weather radio to ensure they can continue to receive alerts from the National Weather Service in the event of power outages or damaged cell towers.
  • Know Your Zone, Know Your Home – It’s important for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying, flood-prone area, a mobile home or an unsafe structure during hurricane season. It is also very important for residents to know their home and its ability to withstand strong winds and heavy rain. This information will help residents better understand orders from local officials during a storm. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/Know for more information and to find your zone.
  • Build a Kit – Take the time now to take inventory and identify items your family may need on hand during or after a Hurricane. For a complete checklist, click here.
  • Keep Gas Tanks Half Full – Residents should keep their vehicle’s gas tanks at least half full during hurricane season to ensure they have enough fuel to evacuate as soon as possible without worrying about long lines at gas stations and to avoid gas shortages prior to a storm. For Floridians with electric vehicles, it’s recommended that the battery be maintained between 50% - 80% capacity at all times, depending on the type of vehicle and what the vehicle’s manual recommends. Visit FloridaDisaster.org/HalfwayFull for more information.

Hurricane season kicks off June 1 and runs through the end of November.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Oscar Solis Jr is accused of killing Randall Cooke, who was delivering his Uber Eats order
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito
Animal cruelty arrest
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog
Slightly drier air will move in
Cold front to work its way through the Suncoast today

Latest News

Dorian Brooks' booking photo
Murder suspect in custody after standoff, no details on first court appearance
Dew points in the 50s are low for this time of year
Pleasant May weather in today’s forecast
Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Murder suspect apprehended after hours-long standoff in Sarasota
Nice comfortable start on Thursday
Nice cool comfortable start to your Thursday