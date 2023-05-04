Advertise With Us
Descendant of Secretariat has new life in Sarasota

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Kentucky Derby is this weekend. While that means spectators with large hats and mint juleps will be watching the horses run at Churchill Downs, it’s also the 50th anniversary of the win of the legendary horse Secretariat.

Coincidentally, a handsome horse now called Colonel, had a whole other life as a racehorse named Rupp. In his past, Rupp was a racer himself and his pedigree was high.

“It’s a sport he was born to do, “ said Katie Barboa, Breeding Manager at Arindel Farm.

She means it quite literally. Colonel...or Rupp as he was known, is descended from Triple Crown Winners Seattle Slew and Secretariat.

Unfortunately, Colonel was never able to make it to the big races, due to an injury. But he still had a mission and was recruited by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officials as a member of its mounted patrol.

”It’s something that he’s excelled at. He has a good mind and really wants to figure out what we are asking from him and give us the results we’re looking for.” Sgt. Michael Jackson, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told ABC7.

He was donated by to the agency by Florida Trac, an off-the-track horse rescue. And from there Rupp is now known as Colonel and is very well-known.

”Oh, yeah. People absolutely love him. He’s a gorgeous East Bay thoroughbred. He’s a stunner. He’s definitely one of the magnets of our unit.” said Sgt. Jackson.

So criminals beware, this horse may out run you!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

