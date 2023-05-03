Advertise With Us
Woman arrested after video appears to show her striking dog

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Hillsborough County arrested a woman after they obtained a video that appears to show her repeatedly hitting a dog.

Elizabeth Jaimes, 24, of Town ‘N’ Country, was arrested for being caught on camera repeatedly hitting a Siberian Husky named Maya with a rubber mallet. Jaimes has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

“The actions of Elizabeth Jaimes are reprehensible,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “No animal deserves to be treated cruelly and inhumanely, and we will not tolerate it. Our team acted swiftly to take Maya into custody and provide her with emergency medical care.”

You can watch the video above. We want to warn you, it is disturbing.

