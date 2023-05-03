Turning Points hosts ‘Hats & Heels & Bow Ties’

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Several Suncoast residents showed off their best attire today for a good cause.

Wednesday afternoon Turning Point held its ‘Hats & Heels & Bow Ties’ luncheon was held at the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy in West Bradenton. Nearly 300 people from Sarasota, Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch attended. ABC7′s Summer Smith was a judge at the event, helping award the best dressed.

While the event itself was just for fun, Turning Points deals with serious issues in the Suncoast. They help thousands of men, women and children struggling with paying electric bills, rent and more to prevent homelessness. The group also provides dental and medical care to those in need.

