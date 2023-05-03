Police: Woman arrested after robbing someone during Facebook Marketplace transaction

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are urging people who sell items online to use caution when meeting up for the transaction.

21-year-old Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee of Sarasota was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and using a phone to facilitate a felony. Lee met up with an individual over the weekend under the guise of purchasing a vehicle that was posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say that when the victims arrived, Lee held them up at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and credit cards. Officers say she attempted to use the credit cards later.

After a thorough investigation, Lee was arrested in Sarasota Tuesday night, thanks to help from the Sarasota Police Department.

North Port Police are urging everyone to be cautious about conducting transaction will strangers.

They suggest conducting these types of transactions in well-lit, video-monitored locations. In addition, NPPD has an e-commerce area in front of the Police Department for a safer transaction location.

Lee is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.

