Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Police: Woman arrested after robbing someone during Facebook Marketplace transaction

Clyetevia Lee
Clyetevia Lee(Sarasota County Jail)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are urging people who sell items online to use caution when meeting up for the transaction.

21-year-old Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee of Sarasota was arrested on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and using a phone to facilitate a felony. Lee met up with an individual over the weekend under the guise of purchasing a vehicle that was posted on Facebook Marketplace.

Police say that when the victims arrived, Lee held them up at gunpoint and robbed them of cash and credit cards. Officers say she attempted to use the credit cards later.

After a thorough investigation, Lee was arrested in Sarasota Tuesday night, thanks to help from the Sarasota Police Department.

North Port Police are urging everyone to be cautious about conducting transaction will strangers.

They suggest conducting these types of transactions in well-lit, video-monitored locations. In addition, NPPD has an e-commerce area in front of the Police Department for a safer transaction location.

Lee is being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop sweeps perimeter
‘All-Clear’ given at USF Sarasota-Manatee after apparent hoax
Oscar Solis Jr is accused of killing Randall Cooke, who was delivering his Uber Eats order
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
Teen Equestrian killed in accident
Teen equestrian killed in accident during competition
WWSB Generic Stock 4
One dead after fire in Manatee County
Former Laundrie family attorney files request for admission to family of Gabby Petito

Latest News

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Search for homicide suspect causes active situation at Sarasota apartment complex
Manatee County School District
Manatee County Schools invite public participation in superintendent search
usf
FBI issues statement on multiple hoax threats at Florida colleges
Egmont Key
Discovering Egmont Key, Part One