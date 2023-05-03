Manatee County Schools invite public participation in superintendent search

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools have announced the three finalists for Superintendent. The person who takes the role will replace Cynthia Saunders as she prepares to retire.

The district is inviting the public to meet and interact with the three candidates during two events next Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The day will begin at 9 a.m. when the School Board holds a workshop where they will interview each of the three finalists in the board room at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center located at 215 Manatee Avenue West, in Bradenton.

All three interviews will be live-streamed on Manatee Schools Television (MSTV) at www.ManateeSchools.net and broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39. After the fact you can view recordings here.

In the evening there will also be a community Meet & Greet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Urban Loft at Manatee Central, located at 902 Manatee Avenue East C, in Bradenton.

The interviews are scheduled as follows:

Scott J. Schneider – 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Mr. Schnieder has served as Chief of Schools in Duval County from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as the Region Superintendent of High and Alternative Schools and as a high school principal in Duval County.

Dr. Jason C. Wysong – 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Wysong has served as Deputy Superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools from 2021 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Instructional Excellence & System Equity and Executive Director of Education Pathways & Strategic Partnerships in Seminole County.

Doug Wagner – 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mr. Wagner has served as Deputy Superintendent of Operations for the School District of Manatee County from 2018 to the present. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education and Executive Director of Manatee Technical College in Manatee County.

The School Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center to select the new superintendent.

