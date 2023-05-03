Local psychologist talks mental health affects of faux threats

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dr. Nathan White, a Sarasota-based psychologist, spoke to ABC7 about the affects that events like hoax active shooter scenarios can have.

White says its normal for events like the USF Sarasota-Manatee Hoax to present lingering effects on the people who experienced this eventful day. He also suggests people take advantage of professional counselors who can help people with their feelings and how to cope with tragedy, loss, death, and trauma,

“To know what are the responses when trauma happens... be aware of that and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Unfortunately, were getting more and more of these things in the media and there are lots of counselors on campus usually and within the community who are ready to help,” Dr. White explained.

According to local law enforcement nobody was injured, and the USF-Sarasota Manatee campus hoax is still under investigation.

Dialing 211 from your phone helps direct you to professionals who can help with a personal crisis.

