FBI issues statement on multiple hoax threats at Florida colleges

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After multiple hoax threats were called in to colleges across the state of Florida, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has responded.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells decried the waste of resources and trauma caused to students following the hours-long active investigation at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. A 911 call was placed reporting of an active shooter situation at the college. It was one of multiple hoaxes at several Florida colleges.

The FBI released the following statement to ABC7:

The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

