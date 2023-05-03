Family of teen equestrian hoping to establish memorial in her honor

WEBSTER, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of the 15-year-old equestrian killed in an accident at a competition in Venice is asking for donations to a memorial in her honor.

Hannah Serfass was competing in an event at Fox Lea Farms. She was about halfway through the course and had just made the # 6 jump. The horse landed the jump successfully and took a few steps towards the next hurdle and for unknown reasons planted its left front hoof which caused the horse to lean down. This caused Serfass to topple forward and off the horse.

The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto Serfass. Fox Lea Farms personnel and others immediately began first aid on the victim until SCFD arrived and took over.

Serfass’ family has released a statement asking for privacy but say they have established a GoFundMe to raise money to plant a tree in her honor with a plaque at the World Equestrian Center.

“After the tragic passing of Hannah Micayla Serfass, 15, on April 30 2023, while competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Fla., the family asks for privacy and time as they make arrangements. The family will be releasing a statement as soon as possible, but refer you to the statement released by the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) in the interim,” reads a release from the family.

The family is continuing to work on arrangements at this time. Here is the statement from the United States Equestrian Federation.

“Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort. The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead. The horse was uninjured in the accident. Hannah, from Webster, Florida, was a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability and her work ethic. The USEF, USHJA and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends. The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport. Although details about the accident continue to emerge on social media and in various news outlets, Fox Lea Farm issued the following statement April 30 on its Facebook page: “Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today. Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends and the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.