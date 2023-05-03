Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Discovering Egmont Key, Part One

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It looks like Paradise. But storms and tides are gradually eroding Paradise, the barrier island we call Egmont Key. Once it was a strategic spot to defend Tampa. Now much of old Fort Dade is in the water.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cop sweeps perimeter
‘All-Clear’ given at USF Sarasota-Manatee after apparent hoax
Teen Equestrian killed in accident
Teen equestrian killed in accident during competition
Oscar Solis Jr is accused of killing Randall Cooke, who was delivering his Uber Eats order
Attacks on delivery drivers add fears among gig workers
WWSB Generic Stock 4
One dead after fire in Manatee County
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

The event was held Sunday, April 30 at Jungle Gardens.
Jungle adventures with Girl Scouts of the Gulfcoast
The car show was held Sunday, April 30.
52nd annual Devereaux-Kaiser Collector Car Show
dscvr
Cicadas and Pink Birds of the Suncoast
Thanks to a grant from the Patterson foundation, all of the workshops are free and open to the...
Remake Learning Days 10-day education festival