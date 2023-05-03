Cold front to work its way through the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The lovely weather we have been experiencing this week will be reinforced by a weak cold front today. The front will sink into north Florida today and move south of us tonight.

The front will have little effect on our weather. We may see a few more clouds and a slight uptick in the wind speeds.

Once the front has moved past, our winds will twist to the north or northwest. At that point slightly drier air will move in and dew points will start to fall from the 60s into the upper 50s. This should make tonight and tomorrow morning temperatures about 5 degrees cooler.

Tomorrow will be sunny and just a few degrees warmer. This will be the start of a warm-up that will take us to near 90 degrees by Friday or Saturday. The humidity will remain low for several days but winds will turn to the southwest or west southwest by the end of the work week. Once the wind shift occurs our humidity will climb some.

Over the weekend, a backdoor cold front will move in on Sunday and could trigger an isolated shower or two. The most likely location for showers will be in inland locations.

