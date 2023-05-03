Advertise With Us
Search for homicide suspect causes active situation at Sarasota apartment complex

Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
Barricade situation reported at Bayou Oaks Apartments
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies are on scene at a situation at an apartment complex. Sarasota Police tell ABC7 are working with US Marshals to apprehend 24-year-old Dorian Brooks.

Per police officials, officers are responding to Bayou Oaks Apartments near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. That is located in the 4900-block of Bradenton Rd. Sarasota Police has set up their incident command post on site. Brooks is wanted on multiple warrants, including a warrant for a Bradenton homicide that happened in January. Bradenton Police named several suspects, including Brooks.

That shooting was a robbery that occurred at a home in the 100-block of 10th Avenue West. During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31.

Sarasota Police have blocked Bradenton Road off to traffic as this is an active scene.

The public is not believed to be in danger.

