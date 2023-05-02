Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster

According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when he was surprised by the uninvited guest.
By WDTV News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - An elementary school principal in West Virginia was in for quite a surprise Monday morning when he encountered a bear in an unusual place.

James Marsh, the principal of Zela Elementary School, was caught on camera opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m.

What he did not expect was that there was a bear hiding inside.

In the video posted to the Nicholas County Board of Education Facebook page, the two can be seen acting out in surprise before running away in opposite directions, with the bear heading toward a wooded area.

The encounter did not lead to any reported injuries for Marsh or the bear.

Authorities have not said how the bear ended up in the dumpster.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen Equestrian killed in accident
Teen equestrian killed in accident during competition
The car crash left two injured and one deceased.
Fatal crash on Tallevast Road and 41
The crash happened on Whitfield Avenue and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Man dead after crash on Whitfield Avenue
Michelle Little's photo from the Sarasota Military Academy's website
Sarasota Military Academy teacher arrested for lascivious conduct with student
Windy Sunday
Severe Weather Possible Overnight as Front Moves Through

Latest News

Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Tornadoes in the South and flooding in the Midwest bring in the start of May weather.
Wild weather brings tornadoes to the South, flooding in Midwest
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid al-Fitr celebration
FILE - Singer Gordon Lightfoot performs during the CFL's 100th Grey Cup Championship Halftime...
Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for 2 missing Oklahoma teens