One dead after fire in Manatee County

WWSB Generic Stock 4
WWSB Generic Stock 4(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire at a mobile home in rural Manatee County.

According to officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened at the home on Revell Road Sunday morning.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators say it appears to be accidental with no signs of foul play.

The medical examiner says the victim, identified as Sheryll R. Johnson, died as a direct result of the fire.

