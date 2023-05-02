Ocala Trained Equestrian Rider dies in Accident

Advertise With Us
Ocala trained Hannah Surfass dies in accident
By Bert Charan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A rising equestrian star who was trained in North Central Florida died after suffering injuries during a competitive ride near Sarasota on Sunday.

An Ocala trainer says sometimes the best safety preparations cannot prevent all accidents.

Fifteen year old Hannah Serfass of Webster was a rising champion in the Equestrian riding scene.

“She was a champion and she had won lots of awards I didnt know her personally”, said Jeanette McDonald, owner of Equestrian Training Center of Ocala.

Serfass, an Ocala trained rider, died in a tragic accident Sunday in Venice during a routine ride.

“Its an unfortunate tragedy, you know, its sad, very sad”, said McDonald.

“When accidents like these do occur, the U.S. Equestrian Federation conducts a full and thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and in short time they will release their findings.

“So USEF takes safety very seriously and so they’ll investigate and they’ll come up with what they think is appropriate and if they think things need to be changed and more safety measures need to be taken, they’ll be taken”, said Jeanette McDonald.

For now, the equestrian community mourns.

“Its sad for even me, its a sad thing and for her parents sad...very sad... too young”, said McDonald.

