North Port to build hurricane resilience plan

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North is asking for the community’s input in a hurricane resilience and recovery plan. The city partnered with The Olson Group Ltd. to build the long-term plan. The push comes after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian across the city.

“Not many people had the opportunity to sit in the eyewall of a category four storm for about seven hours, which we did,” explained Emergency Manager Michael Ryan.

Bonnie Hughes is still recovering after Hurricane Ian. Hughes and her husband Michael, lost 14 trees, had to have their roof replaced, and suffered damage to their truck.

“We’re close to being done. We’ve got to get some dirt hauled into the backyard because everywhere a tree went down left a big hole and it turns into a mud field when it rains now,” said Hughes.

Hughes described the experience as horrible and explained it wasn’t just them that suffered damage. Due to the number of people in need of new roofs in the area, they just received a roof four weeks ago. The hurricane hit almost eight months ago.

“Everything was blowing sideways, the rain did not stop, it was just horrible,” said Hughes.

Ryan said the building of this plan is to help make the community safer and added its community driven. He also explained while a lot of things went right during the hurricane, there is still room for improvement.

“What we understood is that a lot of our time when we were doing our preparations and just how many resources it takes to deal with such an event. The time it takes to address all of the issues we are going to be faced with. The challenges that are going to come up in terms of being able to get to various locations” said Ryan.

They hosted a workshop from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center and invited the community to share their experiences.

Ryan said the time to be ready for the upcoming hurricane season is now. The city will also be hosting a hurricane expo on May 13.

