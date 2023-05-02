Advertise With Us
‘I’m pissed.’ Sheriff Rick Wells talks about wasted resources amid hoax threats statewide

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was only one word Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells could come up with as his deputies cleared USF Sarasota-Manatee after an apparent hoax threat caused confusion and chaos.

“I’m pissed,” said Wells.

A 911 Call was received at 11:17 a.m. from what Wells described as a mobile phone with a strange IP address. Swatters, or hoax callers, typically will use VPNs to spoof the locations of their phones.

Students at USF were taking finals at the time when they got an emergency alert regarding an Active Shooter. Students barricaded themselves in classrooms and those who were not able to leave in their vehicles after being evacuated found shelter at the nearby Hilton. This was one of multiple hoax calls around the state of Florida. Other affected schools include Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Broward College, City College Hollywood and Palm Beach Atlantic.

It’s not just the waste of resources that make Sheriff Wells angry, though he estimated the resources used responding will cost upwards of $100,000.

“I’m pissed because it put people in jeopardy. These kids are now traumatized. They don’t know it’s a hoax. They don’t know it’s not real. All they know is that they’ve been told there is an active shooter.”

Wells said the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office will work with other affected departments to see if the calls are connected.

