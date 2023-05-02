Advertise With Us
HCSO deputies deliver baby on the side of highway

An HCSO deputy helped deliver a baby girl on the side of Highway 60
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hillsborough County Deputies helped with a surprise delivery on the side of Highway 60 in Plant City.

On Sunday, April 30, a driver approached Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones asking for help as his wife was in active labor.

Jones immediately called for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to respond. Without hesitation, he sprang into action to assist the mother in delivering her baby on the side of the road. He provided constant encouragement and emotional support and utilized his training to ensure a safe delivery of a baby girl. Jokingly, the deputy suggested the name “Red.”

It isn’t the first time Jones has found himself helping a mother in distress. According to Sheriff Chad Chronister, it’s the third time Jones has helped deliver a baby.

The mother and infant were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

