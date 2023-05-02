FDOT announces updates for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has issued updates on the ongoing construction at the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout.

Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone. Detours and lane closures will be in place during various phases of the project. During construction, the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph on US 41 and Gulfstream Avenue. Pay attention to signage and allow yourself extra travel time.

Here is the list of updates from FDOT:

Nighttime/Lane Closures:

Anticipated schedule, weather permitting:

Nighttime paving operations are scheduled Sunday, 4/30/23 and continue nightly through Thursday, 5/4/23.

Paving operations will occur throughout the project. Pavement marking crews will be restoring traffic pattern on new asphalt.

Motorists traveling through the project during the night operation should expect to encounter lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation.

Detours/Crossings:

Phase 2B configuration is in place. Motorists on approach yield to motorists within the roundabout. Vehicles within the roundabout have priority and right of way.

Palm Avenue and 2nd Street are closed at the US 41 connection in both directions. Entering and exiting the downtown area via Cocoanut Avenue to Fruitville Road is recommended.

Sidewalk at the northwest corner of US 41 at Gulfstream Avenue is closed. Pedestrian paths are available via US 41 Multi-Use Recreational Trail (MURT) along Ritz Carlton Drive.

The east pedestrian crosswalk at Sunset Drive and Gulfstream Avenue is closed. The west pedestrian crosswalk is available to cross Gulfstream Avenue. Signage and pedestrian barricades are in place for guidance.

Marina Jacks north parking lot entrance/exit on Gulfstream Avenue is closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists may access the parking lot via Bayfront Drive at Main Street/Marina Plaza. No through traffic allowed through this area. Motorist may not exit the Marina Jacks parking lot via Bayfront Drive at Main Street/Marina Plaza. The south exit at Ringling Boulevard must be used to exit Marina Jacks.

Activities Include:

Removal of temporary roadway base material on US 41 along the Marina Jacks parking lot.

Asphalt paving throughout the project (night work, see details below).

Installation of new sidewalk at the northwest corner of the Main Street and US 41 intersection.

Install drainage pipe by the Marina Jacks parking lot.

Mount permanent signs throughout the project.

Construction activities will take place weekdays and weekends, daytime and occasionally during nighttime hours. Expect noise from grinding asphalt, hammer drills, noise and vibration from construction equipment, backup alarms, vacuum trucks, pumps, and lighting.

Improvements being made as part of this project consist of replacing the existing signalized intersection on US 41 at Gulfstream Avenue with a roundabout, installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon (PHB) system, raised pedestrian refuge islands, replacement of underground drainage structures, utilities, fiber optic, new LED streetlights, reconfiguration of stormwater retention ponds, sidewalks, and pedestrian walkways. Expected completion is spring 2023.

