Cold front adds more dry air to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A stalled cold front to our north will move and stall, move and stall, until it finally is forced to our south by tomorrow.

As the front moves past, we will see little more that a slight wind shift and perhaps a few extra clouds. The only other impact will be the reinforcement of the dry air that is bringing us the comfortable nights and lower humidity days. So, for the next three to four days the weather should be very pleasant for this time of year.

As we move into the weekend the dry air will slowly begin to moisten up and temperatures begin to rise. Highs in the 90s will start to pop up in inland locations and we will notice a few more clouds by Thursday or Friday.

Over the weekend it is possible that a few showers will develop in inland locations where afternoon sea breezes will collide. But those showers should remain isolated and well inland. Most locations closer to the coast should stay dry into next week.

