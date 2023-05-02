Advertise With Us
Active investigation into incident underway at USF Sarasota-Manatee

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANATE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There is an active situation underway on the campus of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus.

According to officials with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, there is an active investigation at the school with multiple units on scene.

At this time there is no evidence of shots fired or injuries.

This story is developing. USF released the following statement:

“This is a developing situation. We have no comment right now. All requests for info need to go to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

