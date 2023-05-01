Teen equestrian killed in accident during competition

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teenager has died following an accident during a competitive horse racing event in Sarasota.

The incident occurred on April 30. Sarasota County deputies and Sarasota County Fire and Rescue responded to Fox Lea Farms on North Auburn Rd. for the report of a 16-year-old horse ride being injured.

Sheriff’s officials tell ABC7 that the rider was competing in a national steeplechase event at Fox Lea Farms. The rider was about halfway through the course and had just made the # 6 jump. The horse landed the jump successfully and took a few steps towards the next hurdle and for unknown reasons planted its left front hoof which caused the horse to lean down. This caused the rider to topple forward and off the horse.

The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider’s head on the ground. Fox Lea Farms personnel and others immediately began first aid on the victim until SCFD arrived and took over.

The victim was subsequently transported to the Venice area Sarasota Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Fox Lea Farms issued a statement on the incident:

Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today. Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken.

